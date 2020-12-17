Login
SECTIONS
U.S.
P Share Print

Snowstorm hits Northeast, becomes killer as traffic piles up

Authorities urge people to stay home

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 17, 2020 at 9:10am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- The first major snowfall to hit the East Coast this season dumped several inches of snow on multiple states and led to a massive pileup in central Pennsylvania that left at least two dead, according to state police.

Authorities said somewhere between 30 and 60 cars were involved in the crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton County between Longanton and Lock Haven. Multiple people were injured.

Authorities urged people to stay home and not travel "unless it is absolutely necessary."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×