S&P 500 ekes out record close as Wall Street weighs new round of stimulus

Stocks are coming off of their best month in more than three decades

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 2, 2020 at 5:08pm
(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 rose slightly on Wednesday, eking out another record closing high, as traders digested the latest developments surrounding a new round of U.S. fiscal stimulus negotiations.

The broad market index ended the day up 0.2% at 3,669.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 59.87 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1% to 12,349.37. It was the second straight record close for the S&P 500. The Nasdaq also reached an all-time closing high in the previous session.

Energy and financials were the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500, advancing 3.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Boeing led the Dow higher with a gain of 5.1%. However, Boeing’s pop was slightly offset by an 8.5% drop in Salesforce after the cloud company confirmed its acquisition of messaging platform Slack for $27.7 billion.

