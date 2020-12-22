S&P 500 falls for 3rd day even after Congress passes Covid stimulus

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell for a third straight session on Tuesday even after Congress approved a long-delayed coronavirus relief package.

The broad equity benchmark dipped 0.2%, or 7.66 points, to 3,687.26 in relatively thin trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 200.94 points, or 0.7%, to 30,015.51. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.5% gain to close at 12,807.92, supported by a 2.9% jump in Apple shares.

Equity investors could be taking chips off the table after registering solid gains in 2020. With less than two weeks left, the S&P 500 is up more than 14% for the year, while the 30-stock Dow has gained over5%. The Nasdaq Composite has soared 42.7% this year as traders stuck with their tech darlings during the pandemic.

