S&P 500 rises 1% to a record closing high to kick off December

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday with the S&P 500 hitting a new record, as the market’s historic rally extended to December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 185.28 points, or 0.6%, to 29,823.92. The 30-stock gauge jumped more than 400 points at its session high to a new intraday record. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, or 40.82 points, to 3,662.45, marking a fresh record closing high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.3%, or 156.37 points, to 12,355.11, also notching a record close.

Apple popped 3.1% to lead the 30-stock Dow higher. Communication services and financials were the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500, rising at least 1.6% each.

