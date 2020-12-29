Stacey Abrams' sister makes stunning ruling that may give Senate control to Dems

A judge in Georgia – the sister of failed gubernatorial candidate and Democrat activist Stacey Abrams – has ordered officials in two counties to allow more than 4,000 people to vote in the coming Senate runoff races even though they filed change of address forms with the U.S. Post Office.

Commentator Ari Fleischer, a press secretary for former President George W. Bush, pointed out the extremism involved in the conclusion that is expected to benefit Democrats in the Georgia runoffs involving incumbent GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and their challengers.

This makes no sense. A judge (the sister of Stacey Abrams) ruled that when someone tells the US Postal Service they have moved they still can vote from their old address. Rules have no meaning any more. This is nuts. https://t.co/X9FUkto3td — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 29, 2020

"This makes no sense. A judge (the sister of Stacey Abrams) ruled that when someone tells the U.S. Postal Service they have moved they still can vote from their old address. Rules have no meaning any more. This is nuts," Fleischer wrote.

The ruling is from U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner, appointed by Barack Obama and the sister of the failed candidate for governor in the state, Stacey Abrams, now a political activist.

The court fight erupted when several Democrat-oriented vote organizations sued county officials to prevent the removal from the voter list of about 4,000 voters who had confirmed to the federal government they were moving.

The decision allows those voters still to vote from their old addresses.

Specifically, the judge claimed, the counties could not remove any challenged voters in Ben Hill and Muscogee counties, the counties were not allowed to prevent them from casting "a regular ballot," and the counties were ordered not to require any of them to cast a provisional ballot.

According to Politico, the ruling late Monday reversed a decision by the counties to remove the voters who had moved.

The legal fight was brought by national Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias' group called Democracy Forward.

A Twitchy commentary explained simply that it was "an Obama-appointed federal judge [who] ruled that voters in two Georgia counties shouldn't be purged from voter rolls, even if they've moved out of those counties."

The Democrats' arguments were that changing an address with the Post Office "doesn't prove you've actually moved and you can still vote using that old address."

The judge had been asked to remove herself from the case because of her connections to Democrat Party activism and her sister's involvement in get-out-the-vote drives, but she refused.

Other commenters on social media predicted that the 11th Circuit would reverse the decision.

The ruling from Gardner, a judge in federal court in Georgia's Albany division, also ordered the counties to let the since-moved voters know about the decision.

Politico said the ruling actually reverses the counties' decision to allow the people to vote with provisional ballots.

The judge claimed the changes of addresses were unverified.

The challenge to the ballots explained, "I believe that each of the individuals named ... as a result of registering their name and change of address to a location outside of Muscogee County, removed to another state with the intention of making the new state their residence. Thus, each individual has lost their residence in Muscogee County, and consequently, each individual is ineligible to vote in Muscogee County."

County boards already had considered the request, and approved the plan to not allow those individuals regular ballots, pending documentation of residency.

