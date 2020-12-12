Supreme Court rejects Texas election case

The U.S. Supreme Court late Friday rejected the Texas case against four battleground states that President Trump called "the big one."

The court said Texas lacked standing to bring the case.

The state alleged Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania "exploited" the coronavirus pandemic to "justify unlawfully enacting last-minute changes and ignoring both federal and state election laws, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election."

President Trump had asked to join the case, along with Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah.

Missouri filed a friend-of-the-court brief Wednesday afternoon that was joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia. The District of Columbia filed a brief on Thursday on behalf of the defendant states that was joined by 20 states and the territories of Guam and the Virgin Islands.

In addition, 125 House Republicans signed a brief presenting their "concern as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections."

Developing news. More to come ...