Login
SECTIONS
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
P Share Print

Supreme Court sides with churches against California on coronavirus restrictions

Granted injuctive relief, sent case to 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2020 at 1:58pm
P Share Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with churches against California's coronavirus gathering restrictions.

In an unsigned opinion, the court granted the churches injunctive relief and sent the case back to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court asked the lower court to consider the churches' plea in light of a decision in which New York houses of worship sued to undo Gov. Andrew Cuomo's restrictions. In that case, the court granted an injunction to Catholic churches and Jewish synagogues, saying they were treated unequally in lockdown orders.

Attorneys for the California churches, run by Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministries, celebrated the win, with Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver, who is defending them, saying that "the handwriting is now on the wall" for Gov. Gavin Newsom's restrictions.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×