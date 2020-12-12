Survey: 41% say Biden puts media opinion ahead of voters

Forty-one percent of likely voters say Joe Biden puts the opinion of the media ahead of the opinion of voters, according to a Rasmussen poll.

In contrast, the poll found 52% believe Trump is more concerned about what voters think than what media think. Thirty-five percent said the president cares more about what the media think.

Just 34% of voters believe the average member of Congress cares more about what voters think.

A plurality, 49%, says the average congressional representative puts what the media think first. But Rasmussen said that's down from 53% last year.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Dec. 7-8.

"Men and middle-aged voters say Biden is a lot more concerned about what the media thinks than Trump is. Women and voters in other age groups disagree," Rasmussen said.

"Blacks see Trump as much more media responsive than Biden, but whites and other minority voters don’t see it that way. White voters also see Congress as much more media-obsessed than blacks and other minorities do," said Rasmussen.

The poll found 76% of Republicans, and unaffiliated voters by a 45% to 38% margin, say Trump puts what voters think first.

Does Biden put media opinion ahead of voters?

In addition, 75% of Republicans and 47% of voters not affiliated with either major party expected the media to try to help Biden more than Trump during the campaign.

Only 29% of Democrats agreed.

Rasmussen said voters in mid-September indicted the media were "a lot more interested in selling Biden’s positions than it was in Trump’s."

Controversy was the key when it comes to media coverage of Trump, the voters said.