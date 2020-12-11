Swalwell's defense to China spy scandal: Personal attacks on GOP

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Rep. Eric Swalwell turned to personal attacks on Republicans as he faces intense scrutiny for his China spy scandal.

The Democratic congressman took jabs at Sen. Ted Cruz and Jason Miller, a top strategist for President Trump's reelection campaign, in a flurry of tweets that began late Thursday. Swalwell did so as he avoids questions about his relationship with Christine Fang, a Chinese national believed to be working with China’s Ministry of State Security.

"Ted will fully defend this lawsuit...until it attacks his wife," Swalwell said in one tweet responding to a CNN report about Trump asking Cruz to argue the Texas election lawsuit if it reached the Supreme Court. "ALT: Ted will fully defend this lawsuit...until it attacks his dad," he said in another.

