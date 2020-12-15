Login
Ted Cruz: Stop pay for pro-lockdown politicians and media

'Then let's see if they think TWO MORE YEARS shutdown is ok'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published December 14, 2020 at 7:13pm
Bill Gates (Wikimedia Commons)

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Calif., has never been one to hold back his opinion.

He's blasted Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, called fired FBI director James Comey corrupt, torched "Sesame Street" over its LGBT advocacy and dropped a history lesson on Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in a dispute over a Columbus statue.

Now he's suggesting the millionaire and billionaire talkers on television who favor lockdowns should get a little of the medicine they are dispensing.

"Leftists: a millionaire & billionaire discuss how they think its 'appropriate' to destroy & bankrupt small businesses across America," he wrote on Twitter.

"Tell you what … halt ALL salaries at CNN & Microsoft, stop paying Dem politicians & then let's see if they think TWO MORE YEARS shutdown is OK."

CNS News reported it was "millionaire reporter Jake Tapper and billionaire software king Bill Gates" who agreed it's just fine for the U.S. to go "into another economic lockdown to try to combat COVID-19."

Do you agree with Ted Cruz on this issue?

On CNN's "State of the Union," Dec. 13, Tapper said: "There are a lot of governors who oppose bringing back these lockdown orders and forcing businesses to close. What do you think? Do you think more states needs to consider taking that kind of drastic action and the kind of drastic action we saw when the pandemic first began?"

Gates, worth an estimated $119 billion, said, "Bars and restaurants in most of the country will be closed as we go into this wave. And I think, sadly, that's appropriate. ... [T]rade-offs will have to be made. But this -- the next four to six months really call on us to do our best, because we can see that this will end, and you don't want somebody you love to be the last to die of coronavirus."

The Microsoft co-founder also believes "normal" won't return for another 12-18 months.

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







