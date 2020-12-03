Tequila bar in England registers to become a church so it can reopen

(ZEROHEDGE) – It was just a couple days ago we wrote about one Staten Island bar finding a "creative" solution to the government shutdown by declaring itself an autonomous zone. Now, another bar in England is following suit with another "creative" solution: registering itself as a church.
400 Rabbits Tequila and Mezcal Cocktail Bar in Nottingham, England has rebranded itself as "The Church Of the Four Hundred Rabbits" and has officially filed a formal application for the bar to be used as a place of worship, according to the NY Post.
The owner, James Aspell, now needs people to sign up as his congregation in order for the application to go through.
