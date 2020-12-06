Login
Top actor calls out Hollywood hypocrisy for mocking conservatives' refusal to accept Biden win

Says many in industry were in same boat after 2016 presidential election

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 6, 2020 at 6:16pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Matthew McConaughey last week took his Hollywood peers to task for their condescending attitude toward conservatives and Trump supporters who are refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The “Beach Bum” actor made the comments during an appearance on Russell Brand’s podcast, “Under the Skin.”

Asked by Brand whether he noticed “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” in Hollywood when discussing politics, McConaughey said “absolutely.”

Read the full story ›

