Top pandemic scientist: Lockdowns mirror Chinese Communist plan to strip your freedom

A top British epidemiologist who demanded lockdowns for the people, then was caught breaking his own social-distancing rules to meet his married-with-children lover, now has admitted that those procedures have altered what people will tolerate from officials.

It is Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London who resigned earlier this year from a Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies when he was caught ignoring social distancing requirements.

Now, in a new interview, he said, "I think people's sense of what is possible in terms of control changed quite dramatically between January and March."

It was during a holiday interview with the National Pulse that Ferguson admitted the orders emulated the Communist Chinese model to strip civil liberties from people.

He's credited with convincing the British government that lockdowns should be adopted, and admitted they "were meant to emulate those carried out by the Chinese Communist Party – modeled to strip civil liberties and exert authoritarian control…"

It was during an interview with the Times that he said "there is an enormous cost associated with" lockdowns, especially the loss of civil liberties.

But he said the CCP's success changed "people's sense of what is possible in terms of control."

"If China had not done it the year would have been very different," he said.

He admitted to skepticism that China's actions helped the coronavirus situation.

But he said the learning curve was sharp.

"It's a communist one-party state, we said. We couldn’t get away with it in Europe, we thought. And then Italy did it. And we realized we could," he said.

The report explained he initially was convinced it was a good policy because of the Chinese statistics regarding cases.

"Leaked documents reveal and even establishment media reports now concede that data emanating from the Chinese Communist Party at the onset of the pandemic – the impetus behind Ferguson championing lockdowns – was faulty," the report explained.

As WND reported, Ferguson earlier resigned from SAGE after being caught breaking his own rules.

"I accept I made an error of judgment and took the wrong course of action. I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in SAGE," Ferguson told the Daily Telegraph.

"I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms.

"I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic."

The Telegraph reported Ferguson's paramour, Antonia Staats, traveled across London on at least two occasions, to spend time with the professor.

