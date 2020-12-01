'Treasonous' enemies within: 3-star general pushes Trump to use emergency powers

By Leo Hohmann

Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney [U.S. Air Force Retired] said in a no-holds-barred interview that he doesn't believe the courts are likely to come through for President Trump.

Despite massive amounts of evidence of widespread irregularities, many judges appear either unable or unwilling to sort through allegations of rigged voting machines and dozens of affidavits from eyewitnesses to ballot stuffing, denial of Republican poll watchers from observing the process, evidence of more votes cast in hundreds of precincts than were registered to vote, and a host of other irregularities.

The general placed the burden squarely on President Trump to use the emergency powers at his disposal and put down what he described as a coup d'état in progress.

"When you coordinate six to ten states, using cyber warfare, to change the outcome of the election in favor of whoever you want, these are treasonous acts," McInerney said in a Nov. 29 interview with Brannon Howse of Worldview Weekend TV.

Not just fraudulent acts

"These are not just fraudulent acts, they are treasonous acts, because it means changing the government," the general said. "And then when you add Russia, China and Iran, foreigners into it, you complicate it and make it even more treasonous. So, cyber warfare, and the Dominion Voting Systems, which we're talking about in Georgia, Michigan and several other states, Pennsylvania as well, using Hammer and Scorecard [ballot manipulation software attacks]. Plus, has anyone seen the Justice Department or FBI in any of this? That is very worrisome."

McInerney is not just any retired general making these claims.

He is highly decorated, having flown 400 combat missions over Vietnam. He was in charge of NORAD for Alaska and had a top security clearance with responsibility for the U.S. nuclear arsenal. He spent 16 years as a military analyst with Fox News.

"He is not only a patriot he is a historian and he understands the massive threat now faced by America," Howse said.

McInerney said the fraud seen on Election Day could easily be repeated in Georgia to steal the two U.S. Senate seats up for election there on Jan. 5, giving Democrats full control of the government.

McInerney said that after listening to President Trump talk with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, he was concerned that the president "sounded kind of down."

"What startled me was, he kept talking about fraudulent votes, and then I heard Rudy Giuliani talking about fraudulent votes. It's not fraudulent votes. The American people must understand, we are talking about treason."

The oath must be fulfilled

McInerney said President Trump must be compelled by his supporters to "honor his oath of office" and employ the tools available to him to quash the insurrection that he believes is in progress.

He said U.S. Marshals should have immediately seized the voting machines in Georgia and every battleground state as soon as it became apparent that ballot numbers were skewed in favor of Joe Biden.

According to attorney Sidney Powell, speaking in an interview with Lou Dobbs, the Dominion Systems machines were set to give Biden a weighted count of 1.25 votes for every one vote he received, while Trump's votes were set at 0.75 percent of each vote he received. This means that 2.7 percent of the votes were switched from Trump to Biden in multiple battleground states.

Massive fraud was also reported with the mail-in ballots in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada and now Arizona.

At a public hearing Monday held by state legislators in Arizona, witnesses reported their state had 1.9 million mail-in ballots that were separated from envelopes without any signatures that could be verified. Similar reports dripped out of Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

"We had the director of the CISA, the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs, who was fired two weeks ago by President Trump say this was a perfect election. Please," said McInerney. "This was the worst election in the history of any democracy, and he comes out and says everything was perfect. So you can see the work of the deep state, which is complicit in this treason."

The retired three-star general was very specific in what he said Trump must do to put down the coup. He must invoke the executive order that Trump signed on Sept. 12, 2018, allowing the president to declare a state of emergency related to foreign intervention in U.S. elections.

"He has got to declare a national emergency …He should also use the Insurrection Act because we have an insurrection right now in this country when you look at Antifa and BLM, plus other groups. He must suspend habeas corpus as President Lincoln did in 1861 and Franklin Roosevelt did in 1942 when World War II started."

McInerney said a silent coup is being perpetrated in plain view. It could turn violent but so far it remains bloodless.

The Chinese military doctrine of warfare includes six stages, the first five of which are focused on informational warfare tactics. If those asymetrical tactics should fail, the sixth and final stage involves traditional kinetic warfare.

Americans not falling for the propaganda

It's becoming more evident with each passing day that the psychological warfare tactics are failing, as more Americans are waking up to the fact that the 2020 election was neither free nor fair.

According to a Rasmussen poll conducted Nov. 17-18, 75 percent of Republicans believe the election is being stolen. But a surprising number of Democrats, 47 percent, believe it is either likely or very likely that their own party won by cheating.

"The Democratic perpetrators of this, plus the Russians, Chinese and Iran, have not disguised this cyber warfare on America," McInerney said. "As a matter of fact, they have been blatant about it and open about it, cocky about it, in all the things they've done and all the people they've employed."

He said he has personally seen pictures of people unloading truckloads of mail-in ballots that hadn't even been folded and put in an envelope.

"It's a printing press operation. And yet we have judges that are challenging that, saying that's not enough. And so that's why it's so important that this national emergency be declared and the president start arresting these people right away; this is a national emergency. I would declare martial law."

McInerney said the decisions made to allow massive numbers of mail-in ballots were made by secretaries of state and courts, not by state legislatures as required by the U.S. Constitution.

"And then on election night they decided to cease ballot counting in five states," he said.

In Atlanta, a supposed water-main break was cited as the reason to stop the counting at 10:30 p.m., only to continue once all observers were gone. The broken water pipe has since been found to have never occurred.

"This has never happened before, it's unprecedented, and shows there was pre-planning across several states to do these treasonous acts. That's why it's not fraudulent voting, it's treason. They are trying to overturn this government," McInerney said.

He said the new acting secretary of defense, Chris Miller, should make use of the National Guard as well as active-duty military personnel to crush the insurrection.

"Until this gets cleaned up, until we have all the facts, the president should suspend the Electoral College meeting on the 14th of December and the inauguration on the 20th of January."

The general said that because the courts have shown themselves "unable to figure out what is going on" the use of military tribunals will be necessary to deal with the coup plotters and participants.

"That's why martial law is so important," he said. "We need to set up military tribunals because the judiciary has shown us they're not capable of figuring this out.

"In Pennsylvania the local judges couldn't figure it out because the state sent out 1.8 million ballots and they got 2.5 million mailed back in. My goodness, someone had to have a printing press that was printing all these votes, yet the judiciary couldn't figure it out and stop them. That's why we need military tribunals and have these people arrested and charged, and the evidence should be presented there."

A historical perspective

If America doesn't "wake up" and realize what's happening it will soon be too late, he said.

This is corroborated by people who in earlier decades lived through the socialist revolutions that took over Cuba, Venezuela, China, Germany, Russia, Vietnam and Cambodia.

When asked "how did this happen" and "did you see it coming," almost to a person, they will tell you that, yes, they saw it and they knew their country was heading in a bad direction. But, at the end, confusion reigned as events transpired so fast that the people felt paralyzed and unable to stop the fall of their government.

Some Trump voters are already hanging their heads and posting memes on social media that say, essentially, "Trump 2024: We'll get them next time."

But what if Gen. McInerney is right? What if there is no next time?

"The president has got to start having rallies, talking to the people primarily in these six states. He must use the executive orders and suspend all action of the Electoral College," McInerney said, with a sense of urgency in his voice. "And the 85 million people must demand that you, Mr. President, clean this up, make it happen."

If the courts fail to act, and Trump fails to act, he said the election in Georgia will simply be a repeat of the fraud, allowing the Democrats to take the two senate seats and total control of the government.

"They're going to win that election in Georgia, using Hammer and Scorecard and the Dominion voting machines," he said. "I heard a prominent Republican say ‘we really need a large turnout.' It doesn't matter what your turnout is when they're using cyber warfare. They always beat it by three percent. That's why it's important we suspend even those votes down in Georgia until we clean this up."

McInerney said the Founding Fathers had no way of anticipating the concept of cyber warfare.

"But they did have the oath that the president and all the people like myself took to support the Constitution of United States of America against all enemies foreign and domestic. These are domestic enemies and they must be treated as such. This is hybrid warfare in the 21 century, this is how it's done. That's how you destabilize. You don't have to have combat troops. You do it through a country's own democratic processes. Like Stalin said, it doesn't matter who votes, it matters who counts the votes."

He said the perpetrators knew their massive assault on the voting process would confuse the American people, including judges in the judicial system.

With Fox News, for years the only large mainstream news outlet that served a conservative audience, now flipped to the other side, the only way Americans can hear the truth is through small independent news providers.

The FBI and DOJ have been missing in action, as the president himself noted on Sunday.

Trump sits in a lonely place, all by himself in the valley of decision.

"I sensed he was down and I want him to know that the American people are demanding his leadership; he's the only person in America today who can turn this around, and win it. It's bigger than Lincoln had, and if he turns this around it will rank him right up next to George Washington if he saves this union by taking the emergency action that he needs to take."

Not only are federal law-enforcement agencies standing down, but so are many Republican politicians.

"GOP leaders, where are they? Mitch [McConnell], we haven't heard from you. Let's hear from you senators, let's hear from you House members. Let's stand up and be counted," McInerney pleaded. "Wake up America. Let's demand our representatives, let's send messages to each one of them and tell them, wake up. We want a full investigation on this. This is so obvious."

McInerney is recommending that people email or tweet to the president a message asking him to invoke the Insurrection Act and the September 2018 executive order, declare a national emergency and suspend the meeting of the Electoral College on Dec. 14 until a full investigation by military tribunals can be conducted into the many election irregularities that, if found to be true, would constitute a blatant act of treason against the republic.

You can email the White House by going to Whitehouse.gov/contact, and the president's Twitter handle is @RealDonaldTrump.

"It's important for every America citizen to understand that you are now facing, for the first time, hybrid modern warfare, where the enemy is unseen, it's stealthy. Be aware America, be afraid, be concerned, rise up. We cannot let this election, these treasonous acts, this coup d'état, to stand."

Follow investigative reporter Leo Hohmann at his website, LeoHohmann.com.