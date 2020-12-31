Login
EducationHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Trump authorizes 'emergency learning scholarships' for students denied in-person school

Teachers' unions have decided their comfort is more important than marginalized children

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 31, 2020 at 1:00pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Since teachers unions have largely decided that their comfort is more important than the education of marginalized children, the Trump administration has designed a workaround.

The Department of Health and Human Services is loosening the rules around "community services block grants" so these funds can be used for "emergency learning scholarships."

President Trump issued an executive order Monday on "expanding educational opportunity through school choice" for children whose schools refuse to reopen under the pretext of COVID-19 danger.

