Trump defiant: 'When it is all over, WE WILL WIN!'

More than seven weeks after Election Day on Nov. 3, President Trump remains defiant against forces he says are stealing away his re-election, proclaiming that "When it is all over ... WE WILL WIN!'

In a Saturday night tweet storm, Trump began by issuing a call to senators in his own party to step up to the plate and go to war for him.

"Time for Republican Senators to step up and fight for the Presidency, like the Democrats would do if they had actually won," Trump said.

"The proof is irrefutable!" the president continued.

"Massive late night mail-in ballot drops in swing states, stuffing the ballot boxes (on video), double voters, dead voters, fake signatures, illegal immigrant voters, banned Republican vote watchers, MORE VOTES THAN ACTUAL VOTERS (check out Detroit & Philadelphia), and much more. The numbers are far greater than what is necessary to win the individual swing states, and cannot even be contested ...

"Courts are bad, the FBI and 'Justice' didn't do their job, and the United States Election System looks like that of a third world country. Freedom of the press has been gone for a long time, it is Fake News, and now we have Big Tech (with Section 230) to deal with ...

"But when it is all over, and this period of time becomes just another ugly chapter in our Country's history, WE WILL WIN!!!"

For its part, Twitter again posted its ubiquitous disclaimer on Trump's messages, as it noted: "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

