Trump must take charge to avoid bloody revolution

In my new book, "It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry!" I chronicle my personal and professional experience with my once proud alma mater, the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as the Deep State in the executive branch. Indeed, this experience, where I saw politics elevated over the rule of law – as I also describe in even greater detail with regard to our compromised federal judiciary, whose judges are literally bought and paid for by special interests – is what caused me to conceive of and found Judicial Watch in 1994 and later Freedom Watch, which I now run.

But as I write in "Revolution," even hard-hitting court cases are not enough to arrest the now cancerous stage-4 corruption that has all but destroyed our body politic and the nation, as we continue our nosedive into extinction. And, with the claimed election of the brain-dead Joe Biden and his evil female twin Kamala Harris – whom he chose for his vice president primarily because she is a black woman – the republic is hanging by a thread.

Despite widespread election fraud, as I have predicted from the get-go, the compromised and corrupted federal judiciary, including those at the Supreme Court, are unlikely to step in and prevent the crowning of Biden and Harris. Most of them are establishment hacks, owing their jobs to the same establishment that Trump has steadfastly opposed.

Had the country's attorney general and his Justice Department and its FBI stepped in earlier, rather than stepping in it, the situation might have been different. In evaluating our latest attorney general, whom I call "Blowhard" Bill Barr, I am reminded of the valedictorian speech of Rodney Dangerfield to his graduating class in his Hollywood comedy "Back to School." His advice was to "look out for number one, and don't step in number two!"

Barr, who has taken a dive with regard to properly investigating and then indicting criminals such as James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Bruce Ohr, the lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, Obama intel czars James Clapper and John Brennan, has of course also declared "off limits" the Obamas, Clintons and now the Bidens. One can only conclude that Barr is looking out for his own standing and skin in the cesspool of corruption we call Washington, D.C. It is likely that some if not all of these criminals, if past is prologue, have dirt on Barr and have made it clear they will use it to destroy him if he pushes hard and actually enforces the rule of law. The same was true with regard to his hapless predecessor, Jeff Sessions.

Barr, apparently content to see President Trump go down in flames to protect himself, is looking out for number one and thus avoiding stepping in number two.

But while this is obvious to any observer who really understands the way the swamp works, the bigger question is why Trump, as the head of the executive branch, and thus the Justice Department and FBI as well, has not fully taken charge?

In a recent interview with Fox host Maria Bartiromo, Trump lamented that he has no control over his Justice Department and its FBI. But he has always had the ability, like Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz," to return law enforcement from the Land of Oz back to the world of reality by forcing Sessions, and now Barr, to do their jobs. What has held him back?

Perhaps the Deep State, embedded in the Justice Department and FBI, as well as the rogue intelligence agencies, have signaled that they will take the president and his family down if he assumes control. This would also explain why Trump is apparently now considering pardoning himself and his family members, a fact even suggested by diehard supporters like Sean Hannity.

The bottom line, fellow patriots and true Americans, is that because time is short before November's presidential election is truly lost for good, the president must put his fears aside, fire Blowhard Bill, appoint a non-swamp-infected interim AG and clean out the rats' nest. In so doing, the interim AG must order his department to support the president in his election contest and take steps, if necessary, to lay the groundwork for the declaration of martial law, until the fraud that "elected" Biden and Harris is fully uncovered and a new election held – one without mail-in ballots and crooked computer systems like Dominion to tabulate and "count" the votes.

Short of that, violent revolution may be on the horizon, as it was in the early stages of the formation of our republic.

