Trump officials: Biden changed border plans after they warned of 'crisis'

Democrat warned he would 'reincentivize individuals to come here illegally'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2020 at 8:55am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Department of Homeland Security officials were stunned at President-elect Joe Biden’s decision not to rescind President Trump’s border policies on his first day in office.

"My first response was this was, you know, a broken promise to the American people that I'm actually glad is happening," acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told the Washington Examiner in a phone call Tuesday.

"If you walk back a network of policies and initiatives that have been implemented under the Trump administration, you will create a new crisis, you will create new pull factors, you will reincentivize individuals to come here illegally," he said.

