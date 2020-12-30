Trump officials: Biden changed border plans after they warned of 'crisis'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Department of Homeland Security officials were stunned at President-elect Joe Biden’s decision not to rescind President Trump’s border policies on his first day in office.

"My first response was this was, you know, a broken promise to the American people that I'm actually glad is happening," acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told the Washington Examiner in a phone call Tuesday.

"If you walk back a network of policies and initiatives that have been implemented under the Trump administration, you will create a new crisis, you will create new pull factors, you will reincentivize individuals to come here illegally," he said.

