Trump team begins examination of Dominion Voting machines

Amid national concern over alleged fraud involving election machines belonging to Dominion Voting Systems, President Donald Trump's legal team on Sunday began forensic analysis of 22 of the machines in Michigan after a judge in the state allowed the examination.

"Our team is going to be able to go in this morning at about 8:30 [a.m.] and will be there for about eight hours to conduct that forensic examination and we'll have the results in about 48 hours, and that'll tell us a lot about these machines," attorney Jenna Ellis said on "Fox & Friends" Sunday morning.

"A judge actually granted our team access ... to conduct a forensic audit," she noted.

The move was hailed by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who tweeted: "BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS. Antrim County Judge in Michigan orders forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines. This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden."

BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS. Antrim County Judge in Michigan orders forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines. This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden. Spiking of votes by Dominion happenned all over the state. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2020

The Detroit Free Press reported: "Antrim County is solidly Republican but its unofficial results initially showed Democrat Joe Biden winning more votes on Nov. 3 than Trump did. The results were soon corrected and county and state officials have said the initial reporting inaccuracies were due to programming errors by the Republican clerk and not due to errors by the Dominion Voting Systems election equipment or related software."

"That was an unexplained and so-called glitch," said Ellis, who's among the leaders of Trump's legal team trying to reveal massive voter fraud that turned results toward Democrat Joe Biden.

On Friday, Antrim County Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer ordered the county to "maintain, preserve and protect all records in its possession used to tabulate votes in Antrim County, to not turn on the Dominion tabulator in its possession and to not connect the Dominion tabulator in its possession to the internet."

But it's not exactly clear "what the court has in mind with this order," Jake Rollow, a spokesman for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, told the Detroit News.

"However, what we know, and has been previously explained on numerous occasions, is that a human error by the Antrim County Clerk prompted results to be reported incorrectly," said Rollow. "Reporting errors are common, have no impact on tabulation, and are always caught and corrected in the county canvass if not before, as was the case in Antrim County."

Interestingly, the judge did not even mention the presidential race in his Friday order, but focused on a proposed marijuana retailer ordinance, where a 262-262 tie was overturned by a single vote after a Nov. 6 retabulation.

Critics of the judge's decision allowing the forensic analysis of the machines made their views evident on social media over the weekend.

"This will be exploited by Trump et al to provide a basis for more disinformation and wild claims," said Mark Brewer, former chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party and current election-law attorney.

