Twitter mob wrong about Chuck Yaeger

(NEW AMERICAN) – American hero Chuck Yeager entered the Army Air Corps as a private. He retired from the Air Force as a brigadier general. He was an ace in a day in World War II, and broke the sound barrier.

He was, Tom Wolfe wrote in The Right Stuff, "the most righteous of all the possessors of the right stuff," one of the daring pilots who flew the United States into the space age.

But all that must be ignored, says the usual leftist Twitter mob. Yeager, who died December 7, was a "racist." A bigot. A hater. A black-hearted man. Because, they claim, he kept Ed Dwight, a black jet pilot, from becoming America's first black astronaut.

Read the full story ›