Twitter says it will remove all posts claiming vaccines can harm people

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Twitter has declared that it will remove all posts that suggest there are any "adverse impacts or effects of receiving vaccinations," despite reports already emerging of health workers getting sick from taking Pfizer's coronavirus shot.

Twitter announced that beginning next week it will memory-hole any posts that "invoke a deliberate conspiracy" or "advance harmful, false, or misleading narratives" about vaccines.

"Using a combination of technology and human review, we will begin enforcing this updated policy on December 21, and expanding our actions during the following weeks," the company proclaimed.

Read the full story ›