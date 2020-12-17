Login
SECTIONS
HealthLIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
P Share Print

Twitter says it will remove all posts claiming vaccines can harm people

Threat made despite widespread reports of health workers having allergic reactions to Pfizer shot

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 17, 2020 at 1:56pm
P Share Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Twitter has declared that it will remove all posts that suggest there are any "adverse impacts or effects of receiving vaccinations," despite reports already emerging of health workers getting sick from taking Pfizer's coronavirus shot.

Twitter announced that beginning next week it will memory-hole any posts that "invoke a deliberate conspiracy" or "advance harmful, false, or misleading narratives" about vaccines.

"Using a combination of technology and human review, we will begin enforcing this updated policy on December 21, and expanding our actions during the following weeks," the company proclaimed.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×