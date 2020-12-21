U.S. senator: Prosecute and jail anyone involved in voter fraud

In Georgia alone, more than 1,700 people cast two ballots in the 2020 election, which is a felony.

But state officials said none of the fraudulent votes were canceled and the perpetrators have not been prosecuted, Real Clear Investigations rreported.

That must come to an end, says Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

.@SenTedCruz in Savannah: “It is time to end voter fraud. It is time to expose voter fraud. It is time to take anyone who was involved in voter fraud and prosecute them and put them in jail.” @OANN pic.twitter.com/cEaFX5H7kC — Jenn Pellegrino OAN 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) December 19, 2020

"We are fighting together the defend the nation," he said. "Let me tell what we also need to do. It is time to end voter fraud. It is time to expose voter fraud. It is time to take anyone who was involved in voter fraud and prosecute them and put them in jail.

"Our democracy matters. Our Constitution matters. Our Bill of Rights matters. America matters. And the state of Georgia will rise to defend the United States of America."

The Washington Examiner reported the Cruz comments came at a weekend rally in Georgia for Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

They are in runoff elections against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

At issue will be control of the U.S. Senate. The Republicans now hold a 50-48 edge, so Democrats would need to win both seats to regain the majority through the tie-breaking vote of the vice president.

Cruz's remarks, the report said, came only a few days after President Trump retweeted attorney Lin Wood’s idea the president could prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for failing to prosecute voter fraud.

Wood tweeted: "President Trump @realDonaldTrump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially 'Republicans.' He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail."

Georgia finished its vote count with Biden in the lead by only 12,000 votes.

"They cheated, and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it," Trump said at a rally in Georgia for the Republican Senate candidates. "And they're going to try and rig this [runoff] election, too."