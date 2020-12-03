University settles with midwife student after threatening to expel her for pro-life views

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The University of Nottingham has settled with a midwifery student whom it tried to expel for her association with a campus pro-life group.

Julia Rynkiewicz got both an undisclosed payout and an apology 10 months after the university dropped its "fitness to practice" investigation, according to The Telegraph.

"Putting my life on hold because of an unjust investigation was really difficult, both mentally and emotionally," she said. "The settlement demonstrates that the university's treatment of me was wrong, and while I'm happy to move on, I hope this means that no other student will have to experience what I have."

Read the full story ›