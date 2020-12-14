Vaccine campaign gets under way

(FOX NEWS) -- The U.S. will administer its first doses of Pfizer’s recently approved coronavirus vaccine on Monday, Dec. 14, as part of a historic mass vaccination effort, while related deaths tick toward the 300,000 mark.

The first of almost 3 million shots will go to health care workers and residents of nursing homes, prioritized as the most vulnerable. Federal officials estimate that residents of long-term care facilities account for 40% of virus deaths to date.

Workers at a Pfizer plant in Portage, Mich., loaded the first doses onto trucks on Sunday, and UPS and FedEx routed the precious, sub-freezing product across the country. The vaccines were taken from Pfizer’s Portage facility to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. Trucks departing the Michigan facility were met with cheers Sunday.

