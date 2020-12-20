Victor Davis Hanson: After 2022, GOP House could impeach Biden

Now that House Democrats have impeached a president without alleging a crime, Joe Biden should "beware of Nemesis" if Republicans maintain the Senate and regain the House in 2022, warns Victor Davis Hanson.

"He will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god," Hanson, a historian at the Hoover Institution wrote in a PJ Media column on Thursday.

"Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution," he said.

Hanson noted Biden's campaign and its media allies hid "his apparent cognitive decline and his family's financial entanglements."

"From April 2020 on, a virtual news blackout surrounded Biden. His rare interviews were scripted. Biden communiques were teleprompted. Press conferences were either nonexistent or revolved around his favorite milkshake or his socks. Mentions of Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and Ukraine were taboo. It was sinful to reference reports of a Hunter Biden email allegedly detailing a 10 percent distribution of such revenue to the 'Big Guy' — presumably Joe Biden."

However, he pointed out, Biden will not be able to avoid scrutiny forever.

"He will soon face unscripted meetings with foreign leaders. He will have to meet dozens of movers and shakers each week. Is he or the nation prepared for the consequences of his return to normality after nearly a year of media fawning and forced isolation?"

He will go into office "with an ethical cloud hanging over his head — one that could have been vetted and adjudicated rather than blacked out for most of 2020. His son, brother and perhaps family associates may talk if faced with FBI and IRS probes, if not a special counsel investigation."

Hanson noted President Trump was targeted by special counsel Robert Mueller, who had "a blank check – 22 months and $32 million" to build "a team of partisans to investigate a new president on mostly hearsay evidence and an opposition-concocted dossier."

"By spring, Biden could have done to him what was done to Trump — and what Biden himself so frequently cheered on," he warned.

While we don't "impeach presidents often, especially knowing that the Senate will acquit them when there is no alleged crime as outlined in the Constitution," he said, that "bar is also gone."

"Should the Republicans hold the Senate and take the House in 2022, they could do what the Democrats did in 2020," Hanson wrote. "But if they were to impeach Biden as a possible beneficiary of his family’s foreign influence-peddling, a Republican-controlled Senate might not so easily acquit him."

Hanson noted Biden called Trump's supporters "ugly folk" and "chumps." And the former VP compared the president to Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s Nazi propagandist.

"Biden should hope that a rogue FBI does not conduct freelance investigations of him the way it did to Trump," Hanson said. "Let Biden pray there is not a partisan medical community to diagnose him as impaired and suited for 25th Amendment removal, as was the case with Trump."

Biden, he said, "should hope that the opposition will not do to him and his party what the Democrats did so bitterly to Trump."