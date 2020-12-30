Vocal U.S. senator jumps into fray to officially challenge Electoral College results

At least one senator has announced plans to join members of the U.S. House in objecting to the Electoral College votes that are expected to result in a Joe Biden presidency during a joint assembly of Congress that could be "messy," and ultimately could leave a cloud over the Democrat's administration.

The objections are being triggered by evidence of election mismanagement in multiple states, including a report from state lawmakers in Pennsylvania that there were nearly 200,000 more votes than voters, and represent the fact that tens of millions of Americans, by multiple polls, believe that Biden won only with the help of fraud in the election.

That cloud over a Biden administration would be joined with another – that Joe Biden is expected to become president while a federal criminal investigation is targeting his son, Hunter Biden, "creating immediate practical and ethical challenges," according to a Bloomberg report.

Politico reported on Wednesday that Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., had pledged to challenge the votes for Biden in Pennsylvania and possibly several other states.

"The Missouri Republican's announcement guarantees that both chambers will be forced to debate the results of at least one state and vote on whether to accept Biden's victory," the report said.

Politico predicted the challenge would have no bearing on the ultimate decision, but it would "delay the certification of Biden's victory and force every member of the House and Senate on record" on the issue.

Previously, Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., had indicated he might be willing to offer the challenge.

The Electoral College results are to be presented to a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, and procedures allow that if a member of the House and a member of the Senate object, both houses are required to separate and debate the challenge.

Dozens of House Republicans already have pledged to object.

The actual situation could be "messy," the New York Times warned.

Among other reasons, that could develop if the members of Congress object to a state result, or the individual Electoral College votes from that state, or possibly even individual votes from multiple states.

It's unclear whether the Senate and House would debate those all together, or separately.

One of the House members already committed to objecting is Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

"This election was stolen by the socialists engaging in extraordinary voter fraud and election-theft measures," he said. "In my judgment, if only lawful votes by eligible American citizens were cast, Donald Trump won the Electoral College by a significant margin, and Congress's certification should reflect that."

The establishment media has called the election for Joe Biden, assessing he will get 306 Electoral College votes, surpassing the 270 needed to win.

President Trump is challenging the outcome in battleground states and some Republican state lawmakers are moving to withhold their states' votes. The U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures the authority to select the electors to the Electoral College.

If neither candidate has the 270 majority when the Electoral College, the Constitution provides that the U.S. House elects the president, with each state getting one vote.

According to the Hill, Hawley explained, "I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws."

He added, "And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act."

The fact that multiple states changed their election laws simply on the word of an elections official or a judge has been an argument in legal cases against the results as counted for Biden. The Constitution assigns to state lawmakers the responsibility to set elections laws, and they have. But it several states this year the laws simply were not enforced.

Typically, a ballot submitted in violation of a state statute would be invalid. But this year they were counted, providing the basis for the claim that the results are illegal.

The legacy media repeatedly has offered the claim that President Trump's concerns about election fraud are "baseless," but lawyer Sidney Powell, who has brought multiple challenges, has released hundreds of pages of evidence of misbehavior in the election.

She has called the election a "Machiavellian" masterpiece of deception and explained the evidence hasn't been debunked because judges have dismissed cases on unrelated points and they haven't even reviewed it.

Even the Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit against other states, apparently falling under the Constitution's direction that that court be the original court of jurisdiction for disputes between states, because of a "standing" issue. The claim was that Texas' legitimate voters were not hurt if there were fraudulent votes in another state in a national election.

In fact, her multiple lawsuits in various states have contended that there was enough election fraud to steal the election victory from President Trump and give it to Joe Biden.

She explained that one state previously has stopped counting ballots in the middle of the night – and then resumed. That was Florida in 2000, where hanging chads became the most popular phrase for weeks as George W. Bush and Al Gore fought for the victory.

But this year, at least five states triggered the same halt-wait-and-resume strategy.

"And they did it because the vote count for the Electoral College was about to hit 270 for President @realDonaldTrump," she said, "because of the massive outpouring of votes for him that night."

"By the next morning, multiple mathematicians had contacted me and told me they knew the algorithm that had been run to change the vote," her explanation continues. "It was that obvious to people with mathematical expertise. It is a mathematical impossibility for 100's of thousands of votes to show up for VP Biden alone, and to have been injected into the system the way that they were."

The evidence includes "video of witnesses pulling suspect ballots out from under a table after they ran off all the observers," the transcript explains. And there was evidence voting machines were counting 1.26 for every Biden vote, but only .74 for every Trump vote.

Actually the victory was so huge for President Trump that it broke the algorithm, forcing officials to actually stop counting ballots and "bring in ballots and try to back-fill," she charged.

Several other senators have been viewed as possibly joining objections, based on their concerns over the election processes.

The New York Times speculated that Congress can "probably not" overturn the Electoral College results.

But a challenge could offer "a potentially divisive spectacle" there.

And the report found that whether they win or lose, the president's allies "can succeed in casting a shadow on Biden's victory."

Allegations of fraud already have been made against elections in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin. Some disputes remain pending before various courts.

