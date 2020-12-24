Vote fraud hits close to home for Georgia elections official

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Georgia's outspoken elections manager has clocked hundreds of hours investigating voter fraud and defending the integrity of the state's election system. But recently, one case of alleged illegal voting hit a little too close to home for Gabriel Sterling.

Sterling said he received a third-party election flier at his house reminding a voter who lived at the Sandy Spring address to pick up the absentee ballot she requested and to "return it quickly to ensure your vote is counted," according to a report from Fox 5 Atlanta.

The problem is that the voter, Meron Fissha, moved to Maryland two years ago after selling her home to Sterling.

