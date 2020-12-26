WATCH Muslim singer's threats: 'We'll put an end to your existence'

More than 20 million viewers have watched a Palestinian singer threaten the lives of his listeners with a throat-cutting motion and more.

The video, posted Oct. 12, was still on YouTube at the time this article was published Monday.

See the video:

Palestinian Media Watch said the Gazan singer, Abdallah Saaideh, calls for "a fierce war," presumably against Israel, warning that anyone who "crosses the border" will be killed.

The lyrics:

Target identified and the machine gun is ready

Prepare the shrouds, bring them to the funerals

And ask the battlefield about the people of miracles.

The time has come for a fierce war

When we enter it, we will teach them a lesson…

Declare readiness with the sound of rifles

The armies are arranged in lines and waving the flags…

The smell of gunpowder is more pleasant than perfume…

O my people of the tents, in war they are a troop of soldiers…

Whoever fights them endangers his life

Don’t get yourself in trouble, ask your ancestors.

Shut up and don’t cross the border

If you cross it, we’ll put an end to your existence.

Saaideh was praised by Palestinian Authority official Laila Ghannam, the Ramallah and El-Bireh District governor, PMW noted.

Ghannam invited Saaideh to meet with her while he was in the West Bank for medical reasons.

In a post on Ghannam's official Facebook page, the singer and his song were mentioned in connection with "the Palestinian popular artistic heritage."

The Facebook post said Ghannam praised that "heritage and all the efforts whose goal is to preserve it, pass it on to the coming generations, and instill knowledge about it here and abroad."

The singer had a garage of exotic cars and motorcycles for his backdrop, with a gun and bullets for props.

