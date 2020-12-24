Website invites parents to track 'woke' curriculum in schools

(BREITBART) – A new website is tracking woke curriculum and liberal indoctrination in schools and invites parents to submit examples from their children's schools.

The website, titled "What Are They Learning?," describes itself as a "crowd-sourced site created by Luke Rosiak, an investigative journalist and data analyst in the Washington, D.C. area who has written about the impact of 'Equity' on schools across the country."

The interactive site, which suggests parents think of it as "Woke-e-Leaks," observes parents across the country suddenly became aware of what their children are being taught 'behind closed doors" when schools shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

