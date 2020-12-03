Welsh government says people will get ID cards to prove they've been vaccinated

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The Welsh government has announced that people who take the COVID vaccine will get immunisation ID cards, raising the prospect that people could need to prove they've taken the shot before being allowed to enter venues.

"Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething confirmed on Wednesday that people there will receive a credit-card sized immunisation card which states the type of vaccine and the date it was administered," reports the Daily Mirror.

"Those receiving a Covid-19 vaccination will be given a credit card-sized NHS Wales immunisation card which will have the vaccine name, date of immunisation and batch number of each of the doses given handwritten on them," said Gething.

