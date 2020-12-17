Login
Woman born without hands kicked out of bookstore for not masking

Staff threatened to call police despite her medical disability exemption

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 17, 2020 at 2:06pm
(POST MILLENNIAL) – A Vancouver woman who was born with no hands was kicked out of an Indigo Chapters bookstore location for not wearing a mask. When attempting to explain her medical disability exemption, staff threatened to call the police.

Elisabeth Walker-Young is a four-time Paralympic swimmer. She was denied entry to a Vancouver Indigo location for not wearing a mask. Walker-Young is physically unable to put on a mask because she was born with no hands, according to Global News.

The Order of Canada recipient said, "When I am out with my daughter or my husband, they will help me put on a mask. But when I am out in the world independently, I just can't do it."

