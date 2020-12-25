Woman charged for graphic threat to GOP official who refused to certify Biden win

A woman has been accused in a criminal complaint of sending images that included a bloody human body to a Republican official in Michigan who initially declined to certify the state's election results for Joe Biden.

The GOP members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers initially rejected the certification because of claims of vote fraud but later finished the process.

The Detroit Free Press reported the charge names Katelyn Jones, who allegedly told Canvasser Monica Palmer: "You have made a grave mistake. I hope you realize that now."

One of the images accompanying the message was "of a mutilated body," according to the complaint filed in federal court in Detroit.

The suspect sent the messages from New Hampshire, where she was visiting relatives, the report said.

The FBI charged that Jones admitted making the statements and justified her actions because Palmer was interfering with the election.

"The threats included photos of a woman's bloody body and references to Palmer's daughter, the FBI said," according to the report.

She also suggested, "I'd [sic] be a shame if something happened to your daughter at school."

BizPacReview reported a statement from the prosecutor said: "The allegations in this case should make all of us disgusted. There is simply no place in Michigan, or in the United States, for chilling threats like this to people who are simply doing what they believe is correct."

The messages, the prosecutor said, were "horrifying and menacing."

"Those messages are so graphic and extreme that I am unwilling to describe them in full here," the prosecutor said.

The messages included calling Palmer "a racist and a terrorist and used graphic and profane language." Attached was a graphic photo "of a bloody, naked, mutilated, dead woman lying on the ground."

Another image was of Palmer's young daughter.

"You should be afraid, your daughter should be afraid, and so should" your husband, Jones allegedly wrote in another message.

Palmer had chaired the canvassers meeting in November when she and another Republican declined to declared Biden the winner. They cited problems with absentee ballots in Detroit. They later, following hours of criticism and statements from observers, changed their votes.

