World's 1st robotic kitchen for consumers can whip up 5,000 recipes

(ZEROHEDGE) – So let's strategize for a couple of minutes. With restaurants out of style because of the virus pandemic, and remote working pushing city dwellers to suburban areas, Americans have spent a lot of time at home this year – forcing them to prepare their meals.

Come to find out, meal prepping takes a lot of time, and can eat up an entire evening. To simplify the process, many people ordered meal kits from Blue Apron or Hello Fresh during the pandemic to save time and avoid supermarkets – but a meal kit still takes at least 30 minutes to prep.

In today's age of automation and artificial intelligence, there's got to be a better way. One company offers the world's first-ever "robotic kitchen" for consumers that does all the cooking for you.

Read the full story ›