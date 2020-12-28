Login
YouTube censors video by Dr. Ron Paul for 'medical misinformation'

'Very disturbing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2020 at 6:32pm
(BREITBART) -- YouTube has censored a video from former congressman Ron Paul, known for his trailblazing presidential campaigns against the Republican establishment in 2008 and 2012. Paul, who is a medical doctor, was censored for “medical misinformation.”

“Very disturbing news: YouTube has pulled an episode of the Ron Paul Liberty Report and issued a “warning” that any more violations will result in our not being able to put up more programs,” said Paul on Twitter.

According to Paul, his video was taken down for “medical misinformation.”

