YouTube shuts down Dilbert creator Scott Adams

(THE FEDERALIST) – Google-owned YouTube shut down Dilbert Comic strip creator Scott Adams on Friday, stripping a video off the platform from the podcaster's channel without warning.

"Google (YouTube) just shut me down," Adams wrote on Twitter featuring a screenshot of the message from YouTube. "The video they deleted is no different from all of my other content. I assume they'll come for the other videos soon."

Adams, a comic-turned podcaster who describes himself as "extra provocative," published the 1,213th episode of his show titled, "Biden COVID Plan, Swalwell's Chinese Spy, Pelosi Still a Steaming Pile," on YouTube before it was taken down by the internet giant. YouTube wrote in an email to Adams the episode violated its guidelines pertaining to "spam, deceptive practices and scams policy."

Read the full story ›