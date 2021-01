(FOX NEWS) -- At least one person has died after a tornado ripped through Alabama on Monday night, collapsing buildings and trapping people inside their homes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham, Ala., said the severe storm impacted the Fultondale area of Jefferson Co, causing "significant damage."

"We will inspect the damage to determine the strength of the tornado," the NWS wrote on Twitter.

