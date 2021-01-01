On 1st full day in office, Biden already clashes with fans in media

Only hours after Joe Biden's inauguration, reporters who once were proud antagonists of President Trump already were fawning over the new occupant of the White House.

Neverthelesss, the first fissure has developed, RedState reported with Biden snapping at an unidentified reporter and walking out in a "huff."

See the incident:

The incident took place when Biden was signing 15 executive orders intended to begin reversing Trump's legacy.

He signed the order for the U.S. "Global Response Directive" when a reporter asked: "Mr. President, you set the goal at 100 million vaccines in your first 100 days. Is that high enough? Shouldn’t you set the bar higher [inaudible] where the U.S. is right now?"

Biden replied: "When I announced it you all said it wasn’t possible. C’mon, gimme a break, man. It’s a good start."

RedState said that when Biden "walked out in a huff," he put Vice President Harris and Dr. Anthony Fauci in an awkward position.

"We all know that if this were Donald Trump and Jim Acosta, Acosta would already be on camera at CNN decrying the verbal abuse he’d just taken," RedState opined.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].