Over 40 West Virginians mistakenly given antibody treatment instead of COVID-19 vaccine

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Up to 42 people in West Virginia were mistakenly given a monoclonal antibody treatment instead of the coronavirus vaccine.

The state’s National Guard said that the people received the treatment, which is given intravenously, at a vaccination clinic at the Boone County Health Department. The National Guard said it acted right away to correct the mistake and is reviewing its policies and procedures.

The treatment the people were given is called REGN-COV2. It is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, produced by Regeneron. Research released by the company shows that it can reduce the amount of the coronavirus in outpatients.

