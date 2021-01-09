Login
Twitter suspends Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn, other Trump allies

Crackdown on 'behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published January 8, 2021 at 7:23pm
Michael Flynn (Courtesy Gage Skidmore)

After temporarily suspending President Trump's account on Wednesday, Twitter late Friday afternoon permanently banned the accounts of several of his prominent allies, including lawyer Sidney Powell and his former national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

The social media giant's stated reason for banning the two and others was "behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm."

Earlier Friday, Dominion Voting Systems filed a nearly $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Powell, accusing her of orchestrating a "demonstrably false" conspiracy theory about the company's role in the 2020 election.

A Twitter spokesman told Fox News that Flynn's tweets were related to the conspiracy website QAnon and calls to violence.

The accounts, according to a Twitter spokesman who spoke with NBC News, violated a "policy on Coordinated Harmful Activity."

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content," the spokesman said.

Twitter on Wednesday suspended Trump's account after the breach of the Capitol building on the heels of his rally in front of the White House. Facebook and Instagram banned Trump from posting on their platforms until at least the Jan. 20 inauguration.

Talk-radio host Kevin McCullough, a leading promoter of evidence of vote fraud in the 2020 election, was suspended by Twitter on Thursday.

Is Twitter on a vendetta against Trump supporters?

Meanwhile, Facebook has suspended the account of Brandon Straka, the former Democrat who founded the #WalkAway movement.

He said his organization's page, which had "hundreds of thousands of testimonials" from people explaining why they left the Democratic Party.

He appealed to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who has led investigations of Big Tech censorship in the Senate.

"This is only the beginning of a total conservative shutdown if we don’t get help," Straka said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

