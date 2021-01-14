Washington Post: FBI report warned of 'war' at Capitol

During debate before the House voted to impeach President Trump for a second time, Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York asked his colleagues why the fact that the breach of the Capitol perimeter and the discovery of pipe bombs while the president was speaking was not mentioned in the article of impeachment charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection."

"We all know that this was a preplanned attack," he said.

Zeldin likely had in mind a timeline published by the New York Times and a report by the Washington Post that one day before the storming of the Capitol building, an FBI office in Virginia "issued an explicit internal warning that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and 'war.'"

The Post noted that the warning "contradicts a senior official's declaration that the bureau had no intelligence indicating that anyone at last week's pro-Trump protest planned to do harm."

The paper said the situational report "painted a dire portrait of dangerous plans, including individuals sharing a map of the complex's tunnels, and possible rally points for would-be conspirators to meet up in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and South Carolina and head in groups to Washington."

The FBI Norfolk said an "online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating 'Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal."

.@RepLeeZeldin: I - as a member - sit here listening to the entire debate, desperately need to better understand the two standards that are at play in this House. pic.twitter.com/sanTOS5rBd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 13, 2021

John Solomon of Just the News noted that since the weekend, "major bombshell revelations already have substantially revised the initial story of a spontaneous mob overrunning an unsuspecting Capitol police force."

The New York Police Department, he pointed out, said it had given the Capitol Police intelligence warnings of impending violence, similar to the Norfolk report.

Further, the chief federal prosecutor in Washington announced Tuesday he is pursuing conspiracy charges regarding the attacks on the Capitol, mentioning, for example, the planting of carefully constructed IEDs.

In its timeline, the New York Times showed protesters began breaching the perimeter of the Capitol 20 minutes before Trump finished his speech.

Solomon posed the question: "How could Trump incite an attack that had already been pre-planned and was in motion before his speech ended?"

A senior intelligence official told Just the News he has found no evidence that the president or his staff was made aware of the FBI's and NYPD's suspicions of violence in advance.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik told Just the News that if the reports are true, "you cannot incite a group that already pre-planned acts of violence by days or weeks, and it raises serious questions as to what security precautions were taken at the Capitol as a result."

Solomon also pointed out that U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the attack, told the Washington Post that House and Senate security officials rejected his request to deploy National Guard troops ahead of the Jan. 6 event.

Another key question is whether or not there were facilitators inside the Capitol and outside it who instigated or enabled the attack to be carried out.

Videos shows officers and other people removing barriers and opening doors to let the crowd in and people smashing windows as Trump supporters boo and demand they stop, yelling "Antifa."

Violence by Antifa on the south side where Trump supporters were told to March to. Supporters stopped the breakage but he started again later. MSM keeps saying it’s Trump https://t.co/0EIewoCwxb’s not. pic.twitter.com/eYLD3FlKiG — Emma Right (@emmbeliever) January 7, 2021

Stop listening to MSM lies. I was there in DC. Antifa started to break windows but stops by Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/4KN2EueEJ9 — Emma Right (@emmbeliever) January 7, 2021

