Davos 'Great Reset' conference opened by China's Xi

The World Economic Forum opened a virtual conference on Monday featuring its Great Reset initiative with a speech from China's president and general secretary of the Communist Party, Xi Jinping.

WEF founder Klaus Schwab introduced Xi by commending China for its "many initiatives" undertaken "in the spirit of creating a world where all actors assume a responsible and responsive role."

"Mr. President, I believe this is the time to reset our policies and to work jointly for a peaceful and prosperous world," Schwab said.

Schwab's reference to "reset" is the "Great Reset of capitalism" he called for last year to "reform" the world's democratic systems in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schwab, who hosts the annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, of the world's most influential political and business leaders, said in his introductory remarks that 2021 "will be the critical year to reestablish trust in our ability to shape our common future in collective and constructive ways" and to "accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy."

"In view of this objective," he said, it was his "honor" to introduce the communist leader.

Due to COVID-19, the in-person conference in the Swiss Alps has been replaced this year by the virtual "Davos Agenda" conference this week followed by an in-person "Davos in Asia" summit in Singapore in May.

Schwab said that in the last four years since Xi's "historic speech in Davos 2017," the world "has become more independent and more fractured and polarized."

No doubt alluding to the global leadership of President Trump, who confronted China economically and politically, Schwab said "polarization

"has created the age of disagreement, which threatened to derail humanity."

"Now, we must come together to ensure that we capture the moment and move into the age of collaboration to build a better world," the WEF founder said.

In his remarks, Xi urged the global community to put differences aside, warning history shows countries that go it alone "will always fail."

"As we cope with the current crisis and endeavor to make a better day for everyone, we need to stand united and work together," the Chinese leader said.

"We have been shown time and again that to beggar thy neighbor, to go it alone and to slip into arrogant isolation will always fail. Let us all join hands and let multilateralism light our way toward a community with a shared future for mankind," said Xi.

After engaging in a trade war and designating China the No. 1 U.S. enemy, the Trump administration closed with declaring the communist regime is committing genocide against its Muslim Uyghur population.

See the "Davos Agenda" opening:

Every country, industry 'must be transformed'

Introducing the "Great Reset" initiative last June, Schwab wrote that the COVID-19 lockdowns "may be gradually easing, but anxiety about the world’s social and economic prospects is only intensifying," warning a "sharp economic downturn has already begun, and we could be facing the worst depression since the 1930s."

"To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions," Klaus said at the time.

"Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a 'Great Reset' of capitalism," he said.

The United States, however, acheived the "V-shaped recovery" in Gross Domestic Product promised by President Trump, with a record 33.1% GDP increase in the third quarter, at an annualized rate, after a 32.8% dive in the second.

But WEF said in December the need in a post-coronavirus world for "global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the Great Reset" has never been greater.

'Unique window of opportunity'

On its "Great Reset" webpage, WEF states that as the world enters a "unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery, this initiative will offer insights to help inform all those determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons."

"Drawing from the vision and vast expertise of the leaders engaged across the Forum’s communities, the Great Reset initiative has a set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honours the dignity of every human being."

Kerry: Biden will propel 'Great Reset'

In November, WND reported, former Secretary of State John Kerry and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a Joe Biden presidency would help propel the "Great Reset" plan.

"The notion of a reset is more important than ever before," Kerry said in a World Economic Forum panel. "I personally believe ... we're at the dawn of an extremely exciting time."

Kerry said Biden is ready to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, which would help drive the "Great Reset." But rejoining Paris is "not enough," Kerry said.

"The Biden administration will focus on every sector of the American economy," he said. "There will be a 2035 goal to achieve net neutrality with respect to power and production.

Kerry said the U.S. is "ready to come back in and help to lead and raise the ambition in Glasgow to accelerate this incredible capacity for a transformation in the private sector."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House coronavirus adviser, has called for "radical changes" in the "infrastructures of human existence" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He made the statement in an article the scientific journal Cell.

At a conference at Yale University in October, Fauci was asked when the nation could go back to normal. He said Americans won't be wearing masks "forever" but probably would need to continue with masks and social distancing measures through 2021.

We can't just go "wherever we want," he said.

Fauci said the United States needed to increase "international engagement."

'The final garrison'

Meanwhile, Roman Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a former papal ambassador to the United States, warned President Trump in October that he is "the final garrison" against the "Great Reset."

In an open letter to Trump, the archbishop said globalists are creating a "health dictatorship" to combat the virus, threatening the sovereignty of nations and religious freedom.

Last week, Cardinal Raymond Burke called the "Great Reset" an attempt to manipulate "citizens and nations through ignorance and fear" as Marxist materialism takes hold in the United States, Newsmax reported.

Burke, the former archbishop of St. Louis and now a member of the highest judicial authority in the Roman Catholic Church, said in a homily Dec. 12 that the "worldwide spread of Marxist materialism ... now seems to seize the governing power over our nation."

Vigano wrote a letter to Trump in May warning that the COVID-19 pandemic was being used to usher in a "world government" stripping people of their freedoms. In a letter in June, he encouraged Trump in his fight against the "Deep State."

