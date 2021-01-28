Login
'Just do the math': Democrats shift from convicting to censuring Trump

'Extraordinarily unlikely that the president will be convicted'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published January 27, 2021 at 7:51pm
President Donald J. Trump waves as he disembarks Air Force One at Miami International Airport Friday, July 10, 2020, and is greeted by state and local officials. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

After 45 Republicans supported a motion declaring a Senate trial for Donald Trump is unconstitutional because the objective of impeachment is to remove a president, Democrats realized they don't have the 67 votes needed to convict.

Already, they appear to be exploring alternatives.

Axios reported Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican Susan Collins of Maine are discussing a censure resolution along with other colleagues.

Collins was one of five Republicans senators who voted Tuesday against the resolution of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to declare the trial unconstitutional.

"I think it's pretty obvious from the vote today, that it is extraordinarily unlikely that the president will be convicted. Just do the math," Collins told reporters.

"I can't see how you get 17. I think that that was a test vote," Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., told the Hill.

Meanwhile, Kaine is among a group of Democrats considering an effort to ban Trump from future office through the 14th Amendment, the Hill reported.

The move, as well as the censure resolution, would require only 60 votes rather than the two-thirds required by impeachment.

With a 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats would need the votes of at least 10 Republicans.

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







