Biden's press office to ban media that 'traffic in conspiracy theories'

The Democrats' alliance with social media to crack down on conservative voices apparently now is manifesting itself in the White House press office.

In a feature on how media friendly to former President Trump are trying to gain access to the Biden White House, Politico cited Biden's deputy press secretary making it clear that any news outlets that "traffic in conspiracy theories, propaganda and lies" will be forbidden.

T.J. Ducklo began with the conventional sensibility that Biden's press team expects "reporters covering the White House to operate in good faith and tell their audience the truth, and this White House will do the same."

"We are moving forward with that mutual understanding," he said.

TRENDING: Look at this list of brand-spanking-new lies by Joe Biden

Then, on the heels of the controversy over allegations of election fraud by supporters of President Trump, Ducklo spelled out the kinds of news organizations and reporters that are not welcome.

"Organizations or individuals who traffic in conspiracy theories, propaganda and lies to spread disinformation will not be tolerated, and we'll work with the WHCA to decide how to handle those instances moving forward," he said.

Ducklo's reference was to the White House Correspondents Association, the nonprofit, independent organization that handles press credentials, access to the president and the physical conditions in the White House press briefing rooms.

Politico mentioned Eric Bolling, the conservative host of Sinclair Broadcast Group's "America This Week," as one reporter who had access to Trump who now may be shut out from the White House.

Is Biden's press office in having truth reported? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 9% (12 Votes) 91% (128 Votes)

His employer, Politico pointed out, "dragged its feet in declaring Joe Biden the winner."

The Biden team is trying to learn from the Obama years, Politico said, when Fox News was "firing most of the spitballs at a newly elected Democratic president — personified best by Glenn Beck and his chalkboard."

"But now, there are a host of outlets looking to occupy that space, from the mainstream right (Sinclair and the Daily Caller) to the conspiratorial fringe (OAN and Gateway Pundit)."

Even for "experienced hands" like Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Politico said, those outlets pose "new and awkward conundrums for a White House vowing to restore normal relations with a press that has become anything but normal."

The Biden team indicated, according to Politico, that current holders of a "hard pass" to gain access to the White House will be able to keep them if they "meet the criteria determined together with the correspondents' association."

Politico said White House officials "stressed that they won’t take steps to banish pro-Trump voices from the White House."

However, Biden's aides "also promised not to allow outlets to use the briefings to spread baseless conspiracies."

A Trump critic and longtime Republican operative, Tim Miller, advised the Biden team to find a few outlets and reporters in "MAGA media" and engage them on the White House's own terms.

"Some of these guys are access-mongers, others just aren’t that savvy, and going into the lion’s den and making a case has value," he told Politico.

"The downside to that is you are kind of legitimizing some of these outlets that have acted horribly and they obviously will go out of their way to smear Biden the rest of the time," Miller said. "But there are no easy answers and I think the trade-off benefits Biden."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].