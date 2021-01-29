Army chaplain probed for saying transgenders 'unqualified to serve'

A Texas Army chaplain is under investigation for suggesting on Facbook that transgender soldiers are "mentally unfit" and "unqualified to serve."

Maj. Andrew Calvert made the comments Monday on the Facebook page of the Army Times after President Biden reversed a ban on people who identify publicly as transgendered serving in the military, NBC News reported.

A chaplain with the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade in Fort Hood, Calvert contended the order conflicts with science.

"How is rejecting reality (biology) not evidence that a person is mentally unfit (ill), and thus making that person unqualified to serve?" he asked. "There is little difference in this than over those who believe and argue for a 'flat earth,' despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

"The motivation is different, but the argument is the same," the chaplain wrote. "This person is a MedBoard for Mental Wellness waiting to happen. What a waste of military resources and funding!"

Army officials said in a statement that they were aware of Calvert's comments and "the incident is under investigation."

The Army's Security Force Assistance Command posted a statement Tuesday online reminding personnel of its "Think, Type, Post" social media policy.

The order issued by Biden on Wednesday demanded immediate "correction of" military records for soldiers affected by Trump's ban.

It also forbids forcing any service member out on the basis of gender identity.

"America is stronger, at home and around the world, when it is inclusive. The military is no exception," the order says.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III directed the Defense Department to "take appropriate policy action to ensure individuals who identify as transgender are eligible to enter and serve in their self-identified gender."

"The United States Armed Forces are in the business of defending our fellow citizens from our enemies, foreign and domestic. I believe we accomplish that mission more effectively when we represent all our fellow citizens" he said.

"This is the right thing to do. It is also the smart thing to do."

