Education FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
5 times anti-Christian sentiment manifested on campus in 2020

Countless instances at American universities

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2021 at 3:48pm
(CAMPUS REFORM) -- 1. Harvard University

Harvard Law professor Elizabeth Bartholet called for a ban on homeschooling, decrying “conservative Christians” in the process.

In a Harvard Gazette interview entitled “A warning on homeschooling,” Bartholet attributed rising interest in homeschooling to the “growth in the conservative evangelical movement,” stating that “conservative Christians” use the practice to “escape from the secular education in public schools,” after a failed effort “to have their children exempted from exposure to alternative values in schools.”

Read the full story ›

