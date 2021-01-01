Login
SECTIONS
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
P Share Print

60% of nursing home staff in Ohio chose not to get COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine rollout not going as fast as state officials had hoped

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 1, 2021 at 3:04pm
P Share Print

(CONSERVATIVE INSTITUTE) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Wednesday that 60% of nursing home staff members statewide opted not to get the coronavirus vaccine when it was offered to them and that the vaccine rollout was not going as fast as state officials had hoped.

DeWine's comments came during a news briefing that discussed the vaccine rollout in Ohio, and showed his clear dissatisfaction with the rollout.

"I'm not satisfied with where we are in Ohio," DeWine said. "We're not moving fast enough, but we're going to get there, and we're going to speed this thing up."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×