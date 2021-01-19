Actors union votes to hold disciplinary hearing for Trump

(THE HILL) -- The national board of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union voted Tuesday morning to hold a disciplinary hearing for President Trump, a member of the union, in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, SAG-AFTRA said the board voted in response to charges that Trump incited the attack by promoting conspiracy theories about election fraud. The president faces expulsion from the union depending on the outcome of the hearing.

"Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred - democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press," union president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement. "There's a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers."

