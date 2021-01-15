Login
Amazon pulls all 'Stop the Steal' merchandise from its online store

Thousands of products disappeared

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2021 at 3:42pm
(HEADLINE USA) – Amazon pulled all merchandise containing the slogan "Stop the Steal" from its online store, according to Reclaim the Net.

Thousands of T-shirts, hats, stickers, masks and other products related to the "Stop the Steal" movement disappeared from Amazon's website this week even though they were recently available to purchase.

Many of these products still appear if searched for, but cannot be accessed. Users who click on the products are now redirected to a page that states, "Sorry, we couldn't find that page."

Read the full story ›

