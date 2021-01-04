'Amen and awoman': Congress mocked for bizarre ending to opening prayer

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Conservatives mocked a Democratic representative’s Sunday prayer opening the 117th Congress that concluded with “amen and awoman.”

“We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God, [unintelligible], and God known by many names and by many different faiths, amen, and awoman,” Democratic Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, an ordained United Methodist pastor, said during the prayer to open the 117th Congress.

TRENDING: Pence breaks silence on election challenge

The prayer to open the 117th Congress ended with “Amen” and “Awoman” ????????????

pic.twitter.com/iqkr9PIIRD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 3, 2021

His comment sparked a backlash on social media as conservatives pointed out that “amen” means “so be it” — meaning that a literal translation of Cleaver’s prayer would read “so be it, and a woman,” as the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy pointed out.

“‘Amen’ is a Biblical Hebrew word: אמן. It is a word simply meaning ‘may it be so.’ It has nothing to do with the word ‘man’ or ‘woman’ because it is FROM HEBREW,” the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro tweeted.

Is it blasphemous to end prayers with the word 'Awoman'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (37 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

“Can I get an AWOMEN?” tweeted Lone Conservative founder Kassy Dillon.

Can I get an AWOMEN? — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 4, 2021

“Amen” is a Biblical Hebrew word: אמן. It is a word simply meaning “may it be so.” It has nothing to do with the word “man” or “woman” because it is FROM HEBREW. This is some of the dumbest s*** I have ever seen in my life. https://t.co/O4JhcHwywv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 4, 2021

singing some hymns and hers https://t.co/TEimyLxs67 — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) January 4, 2021

We are governed by the dumbest people alive https://t.co/1udq0InUdl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2021

Same folks who say “awoman” call us “pregnant people.” ???? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 4, 2021

“Amen and Awoman?!?! Don’t they know that gender isn’t binary,” tweeted Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. “What about the other 42 genders??”