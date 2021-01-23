Login
Antifa militants smash up original Starbucks during anti-Biden protest

Mob chanted allegiance to itself

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 23, 2021 at 6:49pm
(NEW YORK POST) – They really don’t want Joe. Antifa militants chanted “f—k” President Biden during a rampage through Seattle after the inauguration — and smashed up the historic site of the very first Starbucks.

Seattle cops made at least three arrests as at least 100 protesters scrawled graffiti, smashed windows and even set fire to an American flag, according to the Seattle Times.

Videos showed the mob chanting their allegiance to “Antifa” and repeatedly decrying the election of a left-wing president, Biden.

